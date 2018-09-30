Christopher LogueBorn 23 November 1926. Died 2 December 2011
Christopher Logue
Christopher Logue Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Logue, CBE (23 November 1926 – 2 December 2011) was an English poet associated with the British Poetry Revival, and a pacifist.
Christopher Logue Tracks
Tonight I write sadly
Tony Kinsey
Ensemble
Stewpot / Wings Whirr / J'S Blues / Can You Catch Shadows
Tony Kinsey & Christopher Logue, Christopher Logue & The Tony Kinsey Quintet
Performer
