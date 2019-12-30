Sib HashianBorn 17 August 1949. Died 22 March 2017
1949-08-17
John Thomas "Sib" Hashian (Armenian: Ջոն Թոմաս Հաշյան; August 17, 1949 – March 22, 2017) was an Armenian-American musician, best known as a drummer for the rock band Boston.
Don't Look Back
Don't Look Back
