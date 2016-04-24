Chasing Owls are a British indie-folk band. The band consists of Ben Sunderland (vocals, guitars), Immie Mason (vocals, keyboards, harmonium), James Moir (vocals, electric bass) and Callum Bateman (drums). The band formed in Edinburgh in early 2010.

Chasing Owls' debut EP We Began was recorded in the Sussex town of Lewes over the New Year of 2011. With the help of producer/engineer Dave Lynch the band's fresh and original live sound was captured well and released to general critical acclaim. 'We Began' enjoyed extensive press coverage at both a regional and national level with repeated airplay across BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music complemented by the support of media heavyweights such as The Scotsman, BBC Radio Scotland, and Absolute Radio.

The band concentrated on a busy summer of festivals in 2011 including Belladrum, NME Weekender and Wickerman Festivals. This saw their popularity increase throughout Scotland and helped encourage wider UK touring. Several key showcases such as GoNorth and Loopallu helped increase interest particularly in the band's live set.