Scottish mezzo Catriona Morison was the winner of the BBC 2017 Cardiff Singer of the World Main prize and joint winner of the Song prize, the first British artist to win this coveted award. Currently a member of the ensemble at Oper Wuppertal, her 2016-17 appearances included Nicklausse (Les Contes D’Hoffmann) Clarice (The Love of Three Oranges) and Maddalena (Rigoletto). Other recent highlights include the roles of Annina (Der Rosenkavalier) and Kay (Die Schneekönigin), both at Deutsches Nationaltheater Weimar. She has also appeared in staged performances of Mozart’s Requiem for Theater Hof and Handel’s Alexander’s Feast for Lithuanian National Opera. She has also performed with Scottish Opera, Edinburgh Grand Opera and at the Edinburgh International Festival.