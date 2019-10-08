Ira LevinBorn 27 August 1929. Died 12 November 2007
Ira Levin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1929-08-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8869302-a24c-4599-9232-c0d294c987db
Ira Levin Biography (Wikipedia)
Ira Marvin Levin (August 27, 1929 – November 12, 2007) was an American novelist, playwright, and songwriter. His most noted works include the novels A Kiss Before Dying (1953), Rosemary's Baby (1967), The Stepford Wives (1972), and The Boys from Brazil (1976), as well as the play Deathtrap (1978). Many of his novels and plays have been adapted to film.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ira Levin Tracks
Sort by
O Mensch, bewein' dein' Sunde gross, BWV.622
Johann Sebastian Bach
O Mensch, bewein' dein' Sunde gross, BWV.622
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
O Mensch, bewein' dein' Sunde gross, BWV.622
Last played on
Back to artist