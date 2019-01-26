Wild FrontSouth Coast, United Kingdom
Wild Front
Make You Feel
Once in Royal David's City
Dive
Simmer Down
When We Were Young
Physics (Live Lounge)
Southside
Physics
Few And Far Between (Live Lounge)
Midnight in Hackney
Views
Feathers
Rico
Scrape
Her
26
Jan
2019
Wild Front, Dutch Criminal Record, The Collision, FLOWVERS, Finding Kate, SUBMARINER, Sarpa Salpa, Minque, Drusila and Percival Elliot
Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK
2
Feb
2019
Wild Front
Strings Bar & Venue, Newport, UK
21
Feb
2019
Wild Front, Novatones and Five kites
Prince Albert, Brighton, UK
17
May
2019
Wild Front, CHILDCARE, Saltwater Sun and Femme
Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen, London, UK
24
May
2019
Wild Front, Foals, You Me At Six, Nothing But Thieves, Bad Sounds, Anteros, The Pale White and Kawala
Exhibition Park, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Glastonbury: 2017
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T21:12:59
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
14:35
Worthy Farm, Pilton
