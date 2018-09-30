Wes KingBorn 20 January 1966
Wes King
1966-01-20
Wes King Biography (Wikipedia)
Wes King (born January 20, 1966) is an American contemporary Christian singer, songwriter, photographer, and musician. He is perhaps best known for his 1993 album The Robe. His demo material, a cassette tape named "Lonely Poet", is sung by other artists, such as Kim Hill. He briefly attended Covenant College outside of Chattanooga, Tennessee, in the late 1980s. He also led worship at Christian youth retreat camps.
