ABBASwedish pop group. Formed September 1972. Disbanded 1982
ABBA , stylized as AꓭBA®, are a Swedish pop group formed in Stockholm in 1972 by Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The group's name is an acronym of the first letters of their first names. They became one of the most commercially successful acts in the history of popular music, topping the charts worldwide from 1974 to 1982. ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest 1974 at The Dome in Brighton, UK, giving Sweden its first triumph in the contest. They are the most successful group to have taken part in the competition.
Estimates of ABBA's total record sales are at least 400 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling music artists of all time. They are the best-selling band from continental Europe, and also from outside the English-speaking world.[citation needed] ABBA are the first group from a non-English-speaking country to achieve consistent success in the charts of English-speaking countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United States. They have a joint record eight consecutive number-one albums in the UK. The group also enjoyed significant success in Latin America, and recorded a collection of their hit songs in Spanish.
ABBA Tracks
Take a Chance on Me
Mamma Mia
One Of Us
Super Trouper
Angeleyes
Honey, Honey
Chiquitita
The Winner Takes It All
Dancing Queen
Lay All Your Love On Me
Knowing Me, Knowing You
S.O.S.
Waterloo
