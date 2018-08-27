General EchoBorn 8 December 1955. Died 22 November 1980
General Echo
1955-12-08
General Echo Biography (Wikipedia)
Earl Anthony Robinson (8 December 1955 – 22 November 1980), better known as General Echo, a.k.a. Ranking Slackness, was one of the first reggae deejays to move away from 'cultural' lyrics towards 'slackness' (risqué or sexually explicit lyrics).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
General Echo Tracks
Arleen
Track Shoes
Drunken Master
