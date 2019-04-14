Frankie GayeBorn 15 November 1941. Died 30 December 2001
1941-11-15
Frances "Frankie" Gaye (November 15, 1941 – December 30, 2001) was an American recording artist and brother of American recording artist Marvin Gaye. Gaye's recollections of his tenure in the Vietnam War inspired Marvin's song "What's Happening, Brother," from the album What's Going On.
Frankie Gaye Tracks
My Brother
