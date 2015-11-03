Brian HughesGuitarist. Born 1955
Brian Hughes
1955
Brian Hughes Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Hughes (born 5 May 1955 in Vegreville, Alberta) is a Canadian guitarist whose work draws from smooth jazz and Latin music. Although known as a guitarist, Hughes also plays oud, bouzouki, and balalaika. For over twenty years, he has worked in the studio with singer-songwriter Loreena McKennitt, co-produced many of her recordings, and leads her touring band.
Brian Hughes Tracks
Memphis By Midnight
Brian Hughes
Memphis By Midnight
Memphis By Midnight
Last played on
Damascus Road
Brian Hughes
Damascus Road
Damascus Road
Last played on
Leave the Light on
Brian Hughes
Leave the Light on
Leave the Light on
Last played on
Overnight Success
Brian Hughes
Overnight Success
Overnight Success
Last played on
Upcoming Events
9
Mar
2019
Brian Hughes, Loreena McKennitt, Caroline Lavelle, Hugh Marsh and Dudley Phillips
Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK
10
Mar
2019
Brian Hughes, Loreena McKennitt, Caroline Lavelle, Hugh Marsh and Dudley Phillips
Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham, UK
11
Mar
2019
Brian Hughes, Loreena McKennitt, Caroline Lavelle, Hugh Marsh and Dudley Phillips
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, UK
13
Mar
2019
Brian Hughes, Loreena McKennitt, Caroline Lavelle, Hugh Marsh and Dudley Phillips
Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
