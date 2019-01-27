Keith RelfBorn 22 March 1943. Died 14 May 1976
Keith Relf
1943-03-22
Keith Relf Biography (Wikipedia)
William Keith Relf (22 March 1943 – 14 May 1976) was an English musician, best known as the lead vocalist and harmonica player for the Yardbirds.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
