Nahuel Schajris Rodríguez (born July 19, 1974 in Buenos Aires, Argentina) is an Argentine-Mexican singer-songwriter and pianist based in Mexico who experienced chart-topping success as part of the duo Sin Bandera until he and fellow singer-songwriter Leonel García concluded their partnership in 2007. Schajris began his solo career in 2009 with the release of his first full-length solo album Uno No Es Uno, which was received with critical and commercial success, reaching #10 on Billboard's Latin Pop Albums chart and #27 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart.