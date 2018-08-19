Krewella is an American electronic dance music band from Northbrook, Illinois, United States, that formed in 2007. The band consists of sisters Jahan Yousaf and Yasmine Yousaf. Originally a trio, their third member and producer Kris Trindl left the band in 2014. Their EP, Play Hard, was released on June 18, 2012, exclusively on Beatport, followed by its release on other digital platforms on June 26, 2012. Their debut album, Get Wet, was released on September 24, 2013, on iTunes. Their musical style has been mainly described as EDM, dance-rock, and dance-pop. However Krewella's style has been influenced by a number of electronic sub genres including progressive house, electro, dubstep, drum and bass, trap music and future bass.

The band's name stems from Jahan's misspelling of the word "cruel" when the two began writing music, and is not a reference to Cruella de Vil.