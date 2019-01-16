Gabrieli String QuartetFormed 1966
Gabrieli String Quartet
1966
Gabrieli String Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Gabrieli String Quartet is a well-known string quartet musical ensemble founded in 1966. It has a long residency association with Essex University, UK.
Gabrieli String Quartet Tracks
Quintet For Clarinet And Strings (Op 115) In B Minor, 4th Movement; Con Moto
Gabrieli String Quartet
Quintet For Clarinet And Strings (Op 115) In B Minor, 4th Movement; Con Moto
Quintet For Clarinet And Strings (Op 115) In B Minor, 4th Movement; Con Moto
Performer
Last played on
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K 581 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K 581 (2nd mvt)
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K 581 (2nd mvt)
Performer
Last played on
Clarinet Quintet in A major K.581
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Clarinet Quintet in A major K.581
Clarinet Quintet in A major K.581
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1975: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1975-08-01
1
Aug
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
