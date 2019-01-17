Agent SascoDancehall deejay. Born 22 December 1982
Agent Sasco
1982-12-22
Agent Sasco Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffrey Campbell (born 22 December 1982), better known as Agent Sasco, and previously as Assassin, is a Jamaican dancehall deejay.
Agent Sasco Tracks
