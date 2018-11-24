Margaret Cookhorn
Margaret Cookhorn Performances & Interviews
- Margaret Cookhorn: music making from the hearthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p064xshf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p064xshf.jpg2018-04-20T15:23:00.000ZMargaret shares the beauty of Nigel Kennedy's playing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p064xn8l
Margaret Cookhorn: music making from the heart
Margaret Cookhorn Tracks
Mother Goose Suite (Beauty and the Beast)
Maurice Ravel
Falling Down (London premiere)
John Woolrich
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 4: Beethoven – Symphony No. 9
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-19T21:25:29
19
Jul
2015
Royal Albert Hall
