Wilbur WareBorn 8 September 1923. Died 9 September 1979
Wilbur Ware
1923-09-08
Wilbur Ware Biography
Wilbur Bernard Ware (September 8, 1923 – September 9, 1979) was an American jazz double bassist He was a staff bassist at Riverside in the 1950s, recording with J.R. Monterose, Toots Thielemans, Tina Brooks, Zoot Sims, and Grant Green.
