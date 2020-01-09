Hannah RobertsBritish cellist
Hannah Roberts
Hannah Roberts Biography (Wikipedia)
Hannah Roberts is a British cellist well known for her duo with her husband, pianist and composer/arranger Simon Parkin and in her roles as soloist, chamber musician, principal cellist and teacher.
Roberts is currently principal cello of the chamber orchestra Manchester Camerata and a cello professor and Fellow at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, UK. and also at the Royal Academy of Music in London. Her performing career encompasses a wide range of projects including solo and chamber work and she is also internationally highly sought after as a teacher, working with some of the world’s most gifted young cellists.
