Sweet ExorcistFormed 1989
Sweet Exorcist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d86cffc6-f892-455b-9a40-2f11df3d7fd8
Sweet Exorcist Biography (Wikipedia)
Sweet Exorcist was a British music duo consisting of Richard Barratt (DJ Parrot) and Richard H. Kirk. Their sound is usually categorized as techno and IDM.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sweet Exorcist Tracks
Sort by
Testfour
Sweet Exorcist
Testfour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Testfour
Last played on
Testone
Sweet Exorcist
Testone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Testone
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sweet Exorcist
Sweet Exorcist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist