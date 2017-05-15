Nick BerryBorn 16 April 1963
Nick Berry
1963-04-16
Nick Berry Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Berry (born 16 April 1963) is a retired English actor and pop singer. He is best known for his roles as Simon Wicks in EastEnders from 1985 to 1990 and a one-off appearance in 2012 , and as PC Nick Rowan in Heartbeat from 1992 to 1998. He sang UK chart singles with "Every Loser Wins" in 1986, which went to number one, and the theme song from Heartbeat, a cover of the Buddy Holly song "Heartbeat", in 1992.
