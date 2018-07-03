Charles DibdinBorn 4 March 1745. Died 25 July 1814
Charles Dibdin
1745-03-04
Charles Dibdin Biography
Charles Dibdin (before 4 March 1745 – 25 July 1814) was a British composer, musician, dramatist, novelist and actor. With over 600 songs to his name, for many of which he wrote both the lyrics and the music and performed them himself, he was in his time the most prolific English singer-songwriter. He is best known as the composer of "Tom Bowling", one of his many sea songs, which often features at the Last Night of the Proms. He also wrote about 30 dramatic pieces, including the operas The Waterman (1774) and The Quaker (1775), and several novels, memoirs and histories.
Charles Dibdin Tracks
Tom Bowling
Tom Bowling
Tom Bowling arr Moffat
Charles Dibdin
Tom Bowling arr Moffat
Tom Bowling arr Moffat
Tom Bowling
Tom Bowling
Tom Bowling
Charles Dibdin, arranged by Benjamin Britten & Roderick Williams (baritone), Iain Burnside (piano)
Tom Bowling
Tom Bowling
Tom Bowling
Tom Bowling
Tom Bowling, arr. ? for voice and orchestra [orig. voice and kb.]
Early Opera Company Orchestra, Charles Dibdin & Christian Curnyn
Tom Bowling, arr. ? for voice and orchestra [orig. voice and kb.]
Tom Bowling, arr. ? for voice and orchestra [orig. voice and kb.]
Tom Bowling arr Britten (feat. Gerald Finley & Julius Drake)
Charles Dibdin
Tom Bowling arr Britten (feat. Gerald Finley & Julius Drake)
Tom Bowling arr Britten (feat. Gerald Finley & Julius Drake)
Tom Bowling
Charles Dibdin
Tom Bowling
Tom Bowling
Tom Bowling (arranged Alfred Moffat)
Charles Dibdin
Tom Bowling (arranged Alfred Moffat)
Tom Bowling (arranged Alfred Moffat)
The Oddities - table entertainment
Charles Dibdin
The Oddities - table entertainment
The Oddities - table entertainment
The Jolly Young Waterman
Charles Dibdin
The Jolly Young Waterman
The Jolly Young Waterman
The Warwickshire Lad
Charles Dibdin
The Warwickshire Lad
The Warwickshire Lad
Tom Bowling
Benjamin Britten
Tom Bowling
Tom Bowling
