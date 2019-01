Dancehall superstar Masicka drops a freestyle for Toddla T

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f6lsc.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f6lsc.jpg

2017-09-01T03:00:00.000Z

Watch out for Masicka as he drop’s a freestyle for Toddla T.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f6lj5