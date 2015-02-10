Paul DooleyComposer. Born 1983
Paul Dooley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d867ae78-4222-420f-b00d-5599dc12eee1
Paul Dooley Tracks
Sort by
The Corner House Jig
Paul Dooley
The Corner House Jig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Corner House Jig
Last played on
The Rothiemurchus Rant
Paul Dooley
The Rothiemurchus Rant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Rothiemurchus Rant
Last played on
Paul Dooley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist