Shut Up and Dance
Formed 1988
Shut Up and Dance
1988
Shut Up and Dance Biography
Shut Up and Dance are an English duo that fused hip hop, house and hardcore, and are best known for their single "Raving I'm Raving", which reached No. 2 in the UK Singles Chart in May 1992.
Shut Up and Dance Tracks
Shut Up and Dance
walk the moon
walk the moon
Last played on
Last played on
£20 To Get In
Shut Up and Dance
£20 To Get In
Last played on
Last played on
A Change Soon Come (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1990)
Shut Up and Dance
A Change Soon Come (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1990)
5 6 7 8 (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1990)
Shut Up and Dance
5 6 7 8 (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1990)
Last played on
Last played on
Dance Before The Police Come
Shut Up and Dance
Dance Before The Police Come
Last played on
Last played on
No Doubt
Shut Up and Dance
No Doubt
No Doubt
Last played on
White White World (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1990)
Shut Up and Dance
White White World (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1990)
Raving I'm Raving
Shut Up and Dance
Raving I'm Raving
Last played on
Last played on
The Green Man
Shut Up and Dance
The Green Man
Last played on
Last played on
Lamborghini (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1990)
Shut Up and Dance
Lamborghini (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1990)
The Green Man (Rum & Black Mix)
Shut Up and Dance
The Green Man (Rum & Black Mix)
Last played on
Last played on
Raving I'm Raving
Shut Up and Dance
Raving I'm Raving
Raving I'm Raving
Last played on
Derek Went Mad
Shut Up and Dance
Derek Went Mad
Last played on
Last played on
Lamborghini
Shut Up and Dance
Lamborghini
Last played on
Last played on
4th Floor
Shut Up and Dance
4th Floor
4th Floor
Last played on
Shut Up and Dance Links
