Cory Rooney (born Mark Cory Rooney) is a Grammy Award winning American songwriter, record producer, and C.E.O. of Cory Rooney Group. He has written, produced, and developed many successful songs and careers for artists including Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Thalia, Michael Jackson, and Destiny's Child.
Cory Rooney Tracks
You Remind Me (Bentley's Remix)
Mary J. Blige
You Remind Me (Bentley's Remix)
