George OnslowBorn 27 July 1784. Died 3 October 1853
George Onslow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1784-07-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d862c725-08b8-45bd-881b-3e6a9f295366
George Onslow Biography (Wikipedia)
André George(s) Louis Onslow (27 July 1784 – 3 October 1853) was a French composer of English descent. His wealth, position and personal tastes allowed him to pursue a path unfamiliar to most of his French contemporaries, more similar to that of his contemporary German romantic composers; his music also had a strong following in Germany and in England. His principal output was chamber music, but he also wrote four symphonies and four operas. Esteemed by many of the critics of his time, his reputation declined swiftly after his death and has only been revived in recent years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
George Onslow Tracks
Sort by
Quintet in F major, Op.81
George Onslow
Quintet in F major, Op.81
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quintet in F major, Op.81
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Nonet in A major, Op 77 (Scherzo)
George Onslow
Nonet in A major, Op 77 (Scherzo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nonet in A major, Op 77 (Scherzo)
Ensemble
Last played on
Nonetto Op.77 - first movement
George Onslow
Nonetto Op.77 - first movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nonetto Op.77 - first movement
Ensemble
Last played on
Piano Trio, Op 14 No 1 - 1st movt, Allegro espressivo
George Onslow
Piano Trio, Op 14 No 1 - 1st movt, Allegro espressivo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Trio, Op 14 No 1 - 1st movt, Allegro espressivo
Ensemble
Last played on
Sonata in F major Op.16`1 for cello or violin and piano
George Onslow
Sonata in F major Op.16`1 for cello or violin and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata in F major Op.16`1 for cello or violin and piano
Last played on
String Quintet in D minor, Op 78 (4th mvt)
George Onslow
String Quintet in D minor, Op 78 (4th mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String Quintet in D minor, Op 78 (4th mvt)
Last played on
4th movement from Piano Sonata in C minor, Op.2 (feat. Howard Shelley)
George Onslow
4th movement from Piano Sonata in C minor, Op.2 (feat. Howard Shelley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stp9g.jpglink
4th movement from Piano Sonata in C minor, Op.2 (feat. Howard Shelley)
Last played on
sam haywood, George Onslow & Steven Isserlis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Performer
Last played on
Cello sonata No 2 in C minor (feat. Steven Isserlis & Sam Haywood)
George Onslow
Cello sonata No 2 in C minor (feat. Steven Isserlis & Sam Haywood)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwj.jpglink
Cello sonata No 2 in C minor (feat. Steven Isserlis & Sam Haywood)
Last played on
Air ecossais vari
George Onslow
Air ecossais vari
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Air ecossais vari
Last played on
String Quartet op 55 (Andante cantabile)
George Onslow
String Quartet op 55 (Andante cantabile)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scherzo from Quartet in D minor op 55
George Onslow
Scherzo from Quartet in D minor op 55
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scherzo from Quartet in D minor op 55
Last played on
George Onslow Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist