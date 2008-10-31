Gipsy.cz are a Czech Romani Hip hop group from the Czech Republic. Their music has recently hit the charts there and they are gaining a following throughout Europe, featuring on MTV. They played at Glastonbury 2007 festival. The group represented their country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2009 in Moscow, Russia with the song Aven Romale but failed to reach the Eurovision final having scored "Nul points" in the first semi final.