Dmitri Alexeev (Russian: Дмитрий Константинович Алексеев, Dmitrij Konstantinovič Alekseev, born 10 August 1947 in Moscow) is a Russian pianist. He studied at the Moscow Conservatory, and additionally under Dmitri Bashkirov. In the 1970s Alexeev made his debuts in London, Vienna, Chicago and New York City, and also won the Leeds Piano Competition in 1975.

As of 2010, he was teaching at the Royal College of Music in London. He is represented by IMG Artists.

Alexeev's repertoire, part of which has been recorded, includes works by Alexander Scriabin, Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms, Sergei Prokofiev, Frédéric Chopin, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Dmitri Shostakovich. He has also accompanied Barbara Hendricks.