Dmitri Alexeev (Russian: Дмитрий Константинович Алексеев, Dmitrij Konstantinovič Alekseev, born 10 August 1947 in Moscow) is a Russian pianist. He studied at the Moscow Conservatory, and additionally under Dmitri Bashkirov. In the 1970s Alexeev made his debuts in London, Vienna, Chicago and New York City, and also won the Leeds Piano Competition in 1975.
As of 2010, he was teaching at the Royal College of Music in London. He is represented by IMG Artists.
Alexeev's repertoire, part of which has been recorded, includes works by Alexander Scriabin, Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms, Sergei Prokofiev, Frédéric Chopin, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Dmitri Shostakovich. He has also accompanied Barbara Hendricks.
Waltz in A flat major, Op 42
Frédéric Chopin
"Fruhlingsnacht"
Robert Schumann
"Bunte Blatter" op. 99 no 1
Robert Schumann
6 Preludes op. 11
Alexander Scriabin
Piano Sonata no.3 in F sharp minor (1st mvt: Drammatico)
Alexander Scriabin
The Storming of Krasnaya Gorka (The Unforgettable Year 1919, Op 89a)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Piano Concerto No 2 in F major, Op 102 (2nd mvt)
Dmitri Shostakovich Jr.
Three Studies Op.65, No. 3 in G major
Alexander Scriabin
Excerpts from 6 Chants Polonaise (op.74)
Frédéric Chopin
3 Symphonic Dances Op 45
Nikolai Demidenko
Rhapsodie in E flat major, Op 119 No 4
Johannes Brahms
Piano Concerto No 1 in C major, Op 35
Dmitri Alexeev
Piano Concerto No 2 in F major, Op 102 (2nd and 3rd mvts)
Dmitri Alexeev
Three Preludes
Dmitri Alexeev
Concerto in D major for piano left hand
Dmitri Alexeev
Prelude in C minor, Op.23’7
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude No.8 in A flat major
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prometheus, Poem of Fire
Choral Arts Society of Philadelphia, Александр Николаевич Скрябин, Дмитрий Константинович Алексеев, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Riccardo Muti
Piano Concerto Number 2
Dmitri Alexeev
Past BBC Events
Proms 1993: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3jv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1993-07-22T21:15:57
22
Jul
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezdfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1991-07-27T21:15:57
27
Jul
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
