The Mission (known as The Mission UK in the United States) are an English gothic rock band formed in 1986.

Initially known as The Sisterhood, the band was started by frontman Wayne Hussey and bassist Craig Adams (both from The Sisters of Mercy), soon adding drummer Mick Brown (Red Lorry Yellow Lorry) and guitarist Simon Hinkler (Artery and Pulp). Aside from Hussey, the line-up has changed several times during the years and the band has been on hiatus twice.

The band's catalogue consists of ten main albums (God's Own Medicine, Children, Carved in Sand, Masque, Neverland, Blue, Aura, God is a Bullet, The Brightest Light and Another Fall from Grace) with several complementing albums, compilations and other miscellaneous releases also in existence.