Mdou Moctar Born 1986
Mdou Moctar
1986
Mdou Moctar Biography (Wikipedia)
Mdou Moctar (also known as M.dou Mouktar; born c. 1986) is a Tuareg songwriter and musician based in Agadez, Niger, and is one of the first musicians to perform modern electronic adaptations of Tuareg guitar music. He first became famous through a subtle trading network of cellphones and memory cards in West Africa.
Mdou Moctar is a popular wedding performer and sings about Islam, education, love and peace in Tamasheq. He plays a left-handed Fender in a takamba and assouf style. He is originally from Abalak and has also lived in Tchintabaraden and Libya.
Mdou Moctar Tracks
Kamane Tarhanin
Mdou Moctar
Anar (Instrumental)
Mdou Moctar
Sousoume Tamachek
Mdou Moctar
Iblis Amghar
Mdou Moctar
Adounia Tiyoun
Mdou Moctar
Mdou's theme
Mdou Moctar
Akounak thems
Mdou Moctar
Rhaicha's theme
Mdou Moctar
A Fleur Tamgak
Mdou Moctar
Maheyega Assouf Igan
Mdou Moctar
Nikali talit
Mdou Moctar
Tahoultine
Mdou Moctar
Chet Boghassa
Mdou Moctar
Tahoultine (Gulls Remix)
Mdou Moctar
