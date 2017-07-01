Michael StearnsBorn 1948
Michael Stearns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d85b8725-81eb-4ce0-81c3-daf5cf4cb7b7
Michael Stearns Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Stearns (born 1948) is an American musician and composer of ambient music. He is also known as a film composer, sound designer and soundtrack producer for large format films, theatrical films, documentaries, commercials, and themed attractions.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Stearns Tracks
Sort by
As The Earth Kissed The Moon
Michael Stearns
As The Earth Kissed The Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As The Earth Kissed The Moon
Last played on
Something's Moving
Michael Stearns
Something's Moving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something's Moving
Last played on
Wherever Two Or More Are Gathered
Michael Stearns
Wherever Two Or More Are Gathered
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Host of Seraphim
Michael Stearns
The Host of Seraphim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Host of Seraphim
Last played on
Michael Stearns Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist