AirbaseTrance/progressive DJ & producer from Gothenburg, Sweden
Jezper Söderlund, better known by his main stage name Airbase, is a Swedish record producer and electronic music artist. His experimentation with electronic music began in 1994 after he was introduced to a digital sequencer application called Scream Tracker. Since 2004, he's been using Ableton Live as his sequencer of choice and he's also known for posting HD tutorials on YouTube with various tips and tricks on how to make the most of Ableton Live.
Escape
Escape
Last played on
