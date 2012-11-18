Don Bowman (August 26, 1937 – June 5, 2013) was an American country music singer, songwriter, comedian and radio host. He recorded for RCA Victor between 1964 and 1970, charting in the Top 40 with the novelty hit single "Chit Akins, Make Me a Star". Bowman also worked at several radio stations, including KRZK in Branson, Missouri.

Bowman was born in Lubbock, Texas, United States, and was the original host of the radio show American Country Countdown. He hosted the show from its inception on October 6, 1973, through April 1978, after which Bob Kingsley (who had been ACC's producer since 1974) took over as host.

In 1966, Bowman won Favorite Country Comedy Recording of the Year award from Billboard. In 1967, he was named Comedian of the Year by the Country Music Association.

Bowman's song "Wildwood Weed" later became a hit for Jim Stafford, peaking at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1974.

Bowman was confined to a nursing facility for almost 12 years due to a burst aneurysm which paralyzed him. He died of liver and pancreatic cancer on June 5, 2013, at the age of 75. He is survived by his only 2 children.