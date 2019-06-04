The Quick were a mid-1970s power pop band based in Los Angeles. The Quick were influenced by 1960s British Invasion bands and 1970s British glam bands, as well as by fellow Angelenos Sparks (formerly Halfnelson).

Over the course of its three-year existence, the band rapidly evolved a sound of its own and towards the last year became noteworthy for cleverly arranged vocal harmonies and blistering guitar solos frequently inspired by 1950s American rock & roll bands.

During the band's three-year career, The Quick helped shape the face of punk rock in California.