Maryetta Midgley (born 27 May 1942) is an English soprano singer.

Midgley was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, the daughter of the International Operatic tenor Walter Midgley and the pianist Gladys Vernon. Her brother is the international tenor Vernon Midgley. She was educated at the Holy Cross Convent, New Malden, Surrey, England. She won a scholarship to the Trinity College of Music, where she studied singing and the piano.

She began her career with the George Mitchell Singers and made her first radio broadcast as a child in Round the Horne. She appeared in the "Fol-De-Rols" at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne and in Camelot at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. She has broadcast regularly on BBC Radio 2 in "Friday Night is Music Night", "Melodies for You", "Among Your Souvenirs", "Saturday Night is Gala Night" and "Robert Farnon's World of Music". With her brother Vernon she appeared frequently on BBC TV's The Good Old Days

She performed in the Strauss opera Wiener Blut, Showboat, the operetta Les Cloches de Corneville, and La Rondine, with Lorin Maazel in 1981. She founded MVM Records and produced over 15 albums exclusively of the entire family. In a broadcast of "Friday night is Music Night" in 1976 from Fairfield Halls Croydon, all four Midgleys performed together for the only time. She retired from professional singing in 1992, after 42 years, and runs an unrelated business with her husband Richard.