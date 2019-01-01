RPM ("Revoluções por Minuto", Revolutions per minute, in Brazilian Portuguese) is a Brazilian pop rock band. It was formed in 1983 by singer/bassist Paulo Ricardo, keyboardist Luiz Schiavon, guitarist Fernando Deluqui and drummer Paulo Antônio "P.A." Pagni.

RPM played soft techno-pop with strong, paradoxical influences from progressive rock and European synthpop. Their lyrics were pessimistic and ironic, and full of literary allusions to the likes of Arthur Rimbaud, Surrealism and Christiane F., and political references.

The band was very successful in the mid-1980s, being considered the Rolling Stones of Brazil. Their live album Rádio Pirata ao vivo was the best-selling Brazilian record ever, with more than 2.2 million copies sold. The group's success was not limited to CD sales. RPM starred a phenomenon that was compared to Beatlemania, with enthusiastic fans filling stadiums, stopping traffic, evading security, and buying any products with the RPM brand.

After two years the band took a break, but returned in 1988 with the album 4 Coiotes. It had a mix of progressive, jazz and dark sounds, and sold 250,000 copies – a good number, but far from what was expected. Problems involving individual egos and drugs started to increase, and at the end of the tour the band could not agree about the sound of the next album. The tension between members killed the band in 1988.