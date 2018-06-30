Karen AkersBorn 13 October 1945
Karen Akers Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Akers (born October 13, 1945) is an American actress and singer, who has appeared on Broadway, and in cabaret and film.
The Little Mermaid (1989): Part Of Your World
Alan Menken
THE LITTLE MERMAID (1989): Poor Unfortunate Souls
Alan Menken
Just one of those things
Karen Akers
Be On Your Own
Karen Akers
