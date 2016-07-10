Pac DivPacific Division. Formed 2006
Pac Div
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d85161aa-0a2c-46bb-952f-a386979d808c
Pac Div Biography (Wikipedia)
Pacific Division, better known as Pac Div is a rap trio composed of two brothers, Like and Mibbs, longtime friend, BeYoung and in-house producer Swiff D. Based in Southern California, Pac Div started rapping together in high school. Originally an eleven-member crew, they shrank to three in 2005 when it became apparent that a group with that many members just wasn’t feasible.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pac Div Tracks
Sort by
Mayor
Pac Div
Mayor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mayor
Last played on
High Five
Pac Div
High Five
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Five
Last played on
Fallin'
Pac Div
Fallin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fallin'
Last played on
Posted
Pac Div
Posted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Posted
Last played on
Rollin'
Pac Div
Rollin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rollin'
Last played on
What It Is
Pac Div
What It Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What It Is
Last played on
Pac Div Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist