Kevin MaxBorn 17 August 1967
Kevin Max
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967-08-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d85074e1-1f3b-45fe-9cc2-3c2b4e9e2ab6
Kevin Max Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Max (born August 17, 1967) is an American singer, songwriter, and poet. He is best known for being a member of the Christian pop group dc Talk. As a solo artist following the band going on hiatus, he has recorded nine full-length studio albums, one Christmas album, and eight EPs. From 2012 until 2014, he was the lead singer of the band Audio Adrenaline.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kevin Max Tracks
Sort by
Light Me Up
Kevin Max
Light Me Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kevin Max Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist