Miles GoodmanBorn 27 August 1949. Died 16 August 1996
Miles Goodman
Miles Goodman Biography (Wikipedia)
Elliott Miles Goodman (August 27, 1948 – August 16, 1996) was an American composer for television and film. He is best remembered for his frequent collaboration with film director Frank Oz, for whom Goodman scored such films as Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988), What About Bob? (1991) and Housesitter (1992). For his score to Oz's Little Shop of Horrors (1986), Goodman was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score.
Miles Goodman Tracks
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988): End Credits
Happy Session Blues
