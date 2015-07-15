Dong Young-bae (Hangul: 동영배; born 18 May 1988), better known by his stage names Taeyang (meaning "sun" in Korean) and SOL (when performing in Japan), is a South Korean singer, rapper, dancer, and songwriter. After appearing in Jinusean's music video "A-yo," Taeyang began training under YG Entertainment at the age of 12. Six years later, he made his debut in 2006 as a member of the South Korean boy band Big Bang. While the quintet's debut was met with lukewarm receptions, their follow-ups cemented their popularity, becoming one of the best-selling digital group of all-time in Asia and one of the best-selling boy bands in the world.

Following the release of several albums and extended plays with his group, Taeyang pursued a solo career in 2008, releasing his first extended play, Hot. The EP was acclaimed by critics, and went to win the award for Best R&B & Soul Album at the 6th Korean Music Awards. Hot was followed by his first full-length studio album, Solar (2010), that garnered sales of over 100,000 copies. His second studio album, Rise (2014), peaked at number 112 on the US Billboard 200, becoming the highest ranking album by a Korean soloist in the chart, while its lead single, "Eyes, Nose, Lips", peaked at number one on the Billboard K-pop Hot 100, giving him his first solo chart-topper on that chart. "Eyes, Nose, Lips" was awarded Song of the Year at the 2014 Mnet Asian Music Awards and 29th Golden Disc Awards. His third studio album, White Night, was released in 2017. Labeled as the Korean "Prince of R&B," Taeyang's vocal skills have been admired by music critics and he is regarded as one of the best vocalists in South Korea.