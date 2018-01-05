Nicholas ChalmersConductor
Nicholas Chalmers
Nicholas Chalmers is a conductor from England.
Iri da iri
Esa‐Pekka Salonen
Missa a Cappella
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Dona Nobis Pacem
Esa‐Pekka Salonen
Our Joyful'st Feast
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Two Songs from Kalender Rod
Esa‐Pekka Salonen
I saw the Lord
John Stainer
The Crucifixion: God so loved the world
John Stainer
I love all beauteous things
Judith Weir
Musicians Wrestle Everywhere
Elliott Carter
Fall, leaves, fall
John Furse
Heart not so heavy as mine
Elliott Carter
Christening
Michael Finnissy
Let down the bars, O Death
Samuel Barber
Hear my prayer
Felix Mendelssohn
Isabella's Banquet
Piers Hellawell
Leaf from leaf Christ knows
Judith Weir
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Holy Innocents
Judith Weir
Wash me throughly
Samuel Sebastian Wesley
Past BBC Events
Total Immersion: Esa-Pekka Salonen: BBC Singers perform Esa-Pekka Salonen
Milton Court Concert Hall
2017-12-10
10
Dec
2017
Milton Court Concert Hall
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: BBC Singers: Judith Weir curates
St Paul's Knightsbridge, London
2017-10-13
13
Oct
2017
St Paul's Knightsbridge, London
