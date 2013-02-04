Eddie ChambleeBorn 24 February 1920. Died 1 May 1999
Eddie Chamblee
1920-02-24
Eddie Chamblee Biography (Wikipedia)
Edwin Leon Chamblee (24 February 1920 – 1 May 1999), known as Eddie "Long Gone" Chamblee, was an American tenor and alto saxophonist, and occasional vocalist, who played jazz and R&B.
Eddie Chamblee Tracks
Long Gone Pt.2
Eddie Chamblee
Long Gone Pt.2
Long Gone Pt.2
