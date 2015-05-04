Shane HarperBorn 14 February 1993
Shane Harper
Shane Harper Biography (Wikipedia)
Shane Steven Harper (born February 14, 1993) is an American actor, singer, songwriter, and dancer. He is known for playing Spencer on Good Luck Charlie as well as Josh Wheaton in the independent Christian film God's Not Dead. His self-titled debut album was released on February 14, 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
