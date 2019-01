Megson are an English folk duo composed of husband and wife Stu Hanna and Debbie Hanna. The duo have released four albums and one EP on their own label, edj. Their live performances feature Stu playing a guitar or mandolin as backing to their vocal harmonies.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia