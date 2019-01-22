Megson
2004
Megson Biography (Wikipedia)
Megson are an English folk duo composed of husband and wife Stu Hanna and Debbie Hanna. The duo have released four albums and one EP on their own label, edj. Their live performances feature Stu playing a guitar or mandolin as backing to their vocal harmonies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Megson Tracks
two sides in every conversation
I Drew My Ship Into The Harbour
The Keach in the Creel
Voice of the Nation
Are You Sitting Comfortably?
Fell To The Breeze
Generation Rent
The Bonny Lad
Take Yourself A Wife
The Bookkeeper
Zero
Burn Away
Working Town
The Longshot
Patterns
Old Folks Tea
Generation Rent (Live)
Patterns (live)
The Bookeeper (live)
Just as the Tide
