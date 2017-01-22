Thy Art Is Murder is an Australian deathcore band from Sydney that formed in 2006. The band consists of vocalist Chris "CJ" McMahon, guitarists Sean Delander and Andy Marsh, drummer Lee Stanton and bassist Kevin Butler. Thy Art Is Murder has released four studio albums since formation.

Their 2008 EP Infinite Death, reached position no. 10 on the AIR Charts upon release, and their second full-length album Hate debuted at no. 35 on the ARIA Charts, making them the first extreme metal band to ever reach the Top 40 of this chart. The album also reached no. 1 on AIR and both no. 2 and no. 4 respectively on the USA and Canadian iTunes metal charts on its week of release.

The band released Holy War in 2015, and released Dear Desolation in August 2017.