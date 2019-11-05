Sam HintonBorn 31 March 1917. Died 10 September 2009
Sam Duffie Hinton (March 31, 1917 – September 10, 2009) was an American folk singer and marine biologist, best known for his music and harmonica playing. Hinton also taught at the University of California, San Diego, published books and magazine articles on marine biology, and worked as a calligrapher and artist.
