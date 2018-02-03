The Porn Kings were a British dance musical ensemble from Liverpool.

Originally formed by Davy T, Paul Rowland and Dan Evans, the group's first single was released as a white label called "Pumping the Junk". It featured an original sample from Josh Wink's "Higher State of Consciousness". The track was picked up very quickly by All Around the World Productions where it was reworked and renamed "Up to No Good" in 1996.

The debut release became a hit in Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. They released an album, Up to No Good, in 1999. Additionally, they did remixes for DJ Quicksilver, Young MC, Josh Wink, and Pamela Fernandez. Their track "We're Watching You" was included on the soundtrack to the 2001 film, The Hole starring Thora Birch and Keira Knightley.

Kenny Hayes joined the group to help write the second single and the group's debut Album.

Further UK hits included "Amour (C'Mon)", "Up to the Wildstyle", "Sledger" and "Shake Ya Shimmy".