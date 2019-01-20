Rebecca EvansBorn August 1963
Rebecca Evans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1963-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8439560-00d6-4d21-9411-6c959824a971
Rebecca Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebecca Evans may refer to:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rebecca Evans Tracks
Sort by
Cân Rusalka I'r Lloer
Rebecca Evans
Cân Rusalka I'r Lloer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cân Rusalka I'r Lloer
Last played on
Humperdinck: Hansel And Gretel: Evening Prayer
Jennifer Larmore
Humperdinck: Hansel And Gretel: Evening Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Humperdinck: Hansel And Gretel: Evening Prayer
Last played on
Dell'amore Non Si Sa
Rebecca Evans
Dell'amore Non Si Sa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dell'amore Non Si Sa
Performer
Last played on
Deuawd Y Blodau
Rebecca Evans
Deuawd Y Blodau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deuawd Y Blodau
Last played on
O Mio Babbino Caro
Rebecca Evans
O Mio Babbino Caro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Mio Babbino Caro
Last played on
Evening Prayer (Hänsel und Gretel)
Sir Charles Mackerras, Engelbert Humperdinck, Philharmonia Orchestra & New London Children's Choir
Evening Prayer (Hänsel und Gretel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrd9.jpglink
Evening Prayer (Hänsel und Gretel)
Composer
Choir
Last played on
Caro Nome
Giuseppe Verdi
Caro Nome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Caro Nome
Last played on
Never mind the why and wherefore (H.M.S. Pinafore)
Arthur Sullivan
Never mind the why and wherefore (H.M.S. Pinafore)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Never mind the why and wherefore (H.M.S. Pinafore)
Orchestra
Last played on
Mai
Rebecca Evans
Mai
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mai
Last played on
Ah, leave me not to pine (The Pirates of Penzance)
Arthur Sullivan
Ah, leave me not to pine (The Pirates of Penzance)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Ah, leave me not to pine (The Pirates of Penzance)
Last played on
Deuawd Y Blodau
Rebecca Evans
Deuawd Y Blodau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deuawd Y Blodau
Last played on
Poor Wand'ring One
Rebecca Evans
Poor Wand'ring One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poor Wand'ring One
Last played on
Deuawd Y Blodau (The Flower Duet)
Rebecca Evans
Deuawd Y Blodau (The Flower Duet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deuawd Y Blodau (The Flower Duet)
Last played on
The pilgrim's progress - The house beautiful
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The pilgrim's progress - The house beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The pilgrim's progress - The house beautiful
Last played on
Gianni Schicchi - opera in one act
Giacomo Puccini
Gianni Schicchi - opera in one act
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Gianni Schicchi - opera in one act
Last played on
Les filles de Cadiz
Léo Delibes
Les filles de Cadiz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Les filles de Cadiz
Last played on
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
James James
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
A Welsh Celebration
Trad.
A Welsh Celebration
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
A Welsh Celebration
I Feel Pretty
Leonard Bernstein
I Feel Pretty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
I Feel Pretty
I Could Have Danced All Night
Frederick Loewe
I Could Have Danced All Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
I Could Have Danced All Night
The Bare Neccessities
Terry Gilkyson
The Bare Neccessities
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
The Bare Neccessities
The Apostles Op.49
Edward Elgar
The Apostles Op.49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Apostles Op.49
Last played on
Magnificat in D major, BWV.243
Johann Sebastian Bach
Magnificat in D major, BWV.243
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Magnificat in D major, BWV.243
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Little Brother Dance With Me
Engelbert Humperdinck
Little Brother Dance With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br469.jpglink
Little Brother Dance With Me
Last played on
Brindisi
Rebecca Evans
Brindisi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hvc3p.jpglink
Brindisi
Last played on
Te Deum in C major
Anton Bruckner
Te Deum in C major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Te Deum in C major
Director
Choir
Last played on
Gretchen am Spinnrade; Die Junge Nonne; Lied der Mignon; Erlkonig
Franz Schubert, Juanjo Mena, Rebecca Evans & BBC Philharmonic
Gretchen am Spinnrade; Die Junge Nonne; Lied der Mignon; Erlkonig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qkvl6.jpglink
Gretchen am Spinnrade; Die Junge Nonne; Lied der Mignon; Erlkonig
Composer
Last played on
Can Rusalka i'r Lleuad
Rebecca Evans
Can Rusalka i'r Lleuad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can Rusalka i'r Lleuad
Last played on
Le Nozze di Figaro - opera in 4 acts K.492
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze di Figaro - opera in 4 acts K.492
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Le Nozze di Figaro - opera in 4 acts K.492
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC NOW 2016-17 Season: St David's Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6jn3d
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2017-03-01T22:06:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04dbqvc.jpg
1
Mar
2017
BBC NOW 2016-17 Season: St David's Day
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
BBC Philharmonic 2015-16 Season: Bernstein: Power and Peace
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exczc8
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2015-11-13T22:06:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02q2qbw.jpg
13
Nov
2015
BBC Philharmonic 2015-16 Season: Bernstein: Power and Peace
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Proms 2015: Prom 48: Late-night Bach
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e348gw
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-21T22:06:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmks3.jpg
21
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 48: Late-night Bach
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Schubert Symphonies 3 & 4
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e62bj5
MediaCityUK, Salford
2014-06-12T22:06:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01xtlrr.jpg
12
Jun
2014
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Schubert Symphonies 3 & 4
14:00
MediaCityUK, Salford
Proms 2012: Prom 37: Elgar – The Apostles
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4z9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-10T22:06:48
10
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 37: Elgar – The Apostles
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist